Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Western Nepal on Saturday was felt as far away as India's capital of Delhi and surrounding capital region. No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the tremor, the third earthquake to hit Nepal over the last week, according to India's National Center for Seismology. Advertisement

The center measured the quake as a magnitude 5.4, while the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.7 magnitude.

The earthquake hit at 7:57 p.m. local time, approximately 132 miles southeast of the Indian city of Joshimath in the country's Uttarakhand province.

Saturday's quake was felt across much of Western Nepal and Northern India, including the area surrounding Delhi.

Officials confirmed the epicenter was southeast of Joshimath and at a depth of 6.2 miles.

The temblor came a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in Delhi and delivered a speech at a trade conference.

The quake is the third in Nepal in a week. At least six people were killed in India following a 6.3-magnitude earthquake centered in Nepal that struck early Wednesday morning.