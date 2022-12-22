U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence

The United Nations Security Council has adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence across the country as well as the release of political prisoners, including democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. File photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE/

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council has adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence across the country, as well as the release of political prisoners including democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The resolution, which passed on Wednesday with 12 yes votes and abstentions from Russia, China and India, denounces the Myanmar military's human rights violations since the coup on Feb. 1, 2021. Advertisement

"This afternoon, the Security Council adopted its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar. Since the junta violently seized power in February of 2021, they have conducted a brutal campaign against the people of Myanmar, burning villages, running indiscriminate air strikes, torture and mass killings," said Barbara Woodward, permanent representative of the Britain to the United Nations.

Kyaw Moe Tun, the permanent representative of Myanmar to the United Nations, said while he is grateful, he argued the resolution does not go far enough.

Advertisement

"Myanmar offers its deep gratitude to the United Kingdom for its leadership in the process of drafting and adopting the resolution and to all others who support the resolution," said Tun.

"Despite the positive elements contained in the resolution and the challenges to adoption, we would have liked to see a stronger text. We are clear this is only a first step," Tun said. "Decisive action by the Security Council is needed to save lives of the people of Myanmar and prevent further destabilization of the region."

The resolution, which was drafted by the Britain under the U.N. Charter's Chapter VI, condemns the arrests and executions of pro-democracy activists.

RELATED Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

Security forces in Myanmar have killed more than 2,500 people and arbitrarily arrested more than 16,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Last month, Myanmar's junta government released nearly 6,000 political prisoners, including a U.S. citizen to mark Myanmar's National Day, The Irrawaddy reported.

"This resolution sends a clear message," Woodward said. "With this resolution, the Security Council demands an immediate end to violence, respect for human rights, concrete and immediate action to implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five Point consensus and to restore the democratic will of the people of Myanmar."

Advertisement

While the U.S. State Department applauded Wednesday's resolution, it warned there is still much more work to do.

"The Security Council should leverage this opportunity to seek additional ways to promote a return to the path of democracy, advance accountability for the regime's actions and support ASEAN's efforts to achieve meaningful implementation of the Five Point Consensus," Secretary State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews agreed.

"Today's U.N. Security Council resolution on the crisis in Myanmar expressed deep concern and demanded certain actions be taken. But, without consequences, these important sentiments will not stop the junta from attacking and destroying the lives of the 54 million in Myanmar," Andrews tweeted.

"As well-meaning as the resolution is, what the people of Myanmar desperately need is action to end the military junta's relentless attacks and impunity."