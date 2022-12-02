Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 2:20 PM

EU agrees on plan to cap Russian seaborne oil prices

By Doug Cunningham
The European Union agreed Friday to a plan to cap prices of Russian seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. It's an effort to reduce Russia's oil revenues and its ability to fund the war against Ukraine. Pictured is the Mikhail Ulyanov icebreaking tanker used to transport oil in the Russian Arctic. <a href="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/b/b3/Mikhail_Ulyanov_oil_tanker_%282230009%29.jpg/640px-Mikhail_Ulyanov_oil_tanker_%282230009%29.jpg">File Photo By Wikimedia Commons</a>
The European Union agreed Friday to a plan to cap prices of Russian seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. It's an effort to reduce Russia's oil revenues and its ability to fund the war against Ukraine. Pictured is the Mikhail Ulyanov icebreaking tanker used to transport oil in the Russian Arctic. File Photo By Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- European Union ambassadors Friday reached agreement on a plan to cap prices on Russian oil shipped by sea, according to the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU presidency.

A Czech Republic tweet confirming the deal said: "Ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap of Russian seaborne oil. Written procedure follows, decision will enter into force on publication in the Official Journal."

Advertisement

Poland had been holding out on the deal, but agreed to the EU's $60 per barrel price cap on the Russian oil. Poland wanted a lower cap, but agreed to the EU price capping that called for a price at least 5% below the average market price.

The European Union decided in May to embargo Russian seaborne oil, but exempted Russian oil delivered via pipelines. That embargo takes effect Monday.

Advertisement

The G7 group of wealthy nations decided to cap Russian oil prices in September and said it was specifically designed to reduce Russian oil revenues and Russia's ability to fund its war against Ukraine.

As the EU worked toward agreement, members were divided on the price that should be set for Russian oil. Poland and the Baltic states wanted a $30 a barrel cap while Greece, Cyprus and Malta wanted a $70 cap.

RELATED Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue

According to Euronews, since western nations dominate critical oil marketing services like financing, insurance, flagging and shipping services, the price cap will work as a ban on providing those services.

Most of the big shipping companies and insurers are based in G7 countries and the oil price capping plan bans those companies from handling Russian crude oil unless it has been sold at or below the set price.

With China and India and other nations still buying Russian oil, it remains to be seen whether the EU and G7 will succeed in cutting Russian oil revenue through this price capping plan.

Those nations would still be able to violate the price cap by finding alternate means of shipping and insuring Russian oil shipments.

Advertisement

Read More

Western powers move close to cap on Russian oil and gas prices

Latest Headlines

'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
World News // 18 minutes ago
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A "rogue wave" is being blamed for an accident on the Viking Polaris cruise ship on its Antarctic cruise going to Ushuaia, Argentina, killing one person and injuring four others.
U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday sanctioned Haitian Senator Rony Celestin and former senator Richard Lenine Herve Fourcand for alleged illegal drug trade corruption.
Indonesia poised to criminalize extramarital sex
World News // 2 hours ago
Indonesia poised to criminalize extramarital sex
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A proposed overhaul of the Indonesian legal code could see prison terms for extramarital sex. Similar attempts to change the legal code prompted nationwide protests in 2019.
Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive parcels containing animal eyes
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive parcels containing animal eyes
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian embassies have received packages containing animal eyes in what the country's foreign ministry describes as an orchestrated intimidation campaign.
IEA: Energy efficiency up 2% amid adoption of EVs, heat pumps
World News // 4 hours ago
IEA: Energy efficiency up 2% amid adoption of EVs, heat pumps
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Advanced economies are spending billions of dollars on energy efficiency programs, the International Energy Agency found.
Toyota-led consortium secures funding for a Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up
World News // 5 hours ago
Toyota-led consortium secures funding for a Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Toyota-led consortium to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered pick-up has secured British government funding. The Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up will be developed at Toyota's plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire.
Japan passes $214B supplemental budget to battle inflation
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan passes $214B supplemental budget to battle inflation
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Japanese Parliament on Friday approved a $214 billion "extra budget" for the current fiscal year in an effort to corral inflation and improve its economy.
Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A top Ukrainian official said Friday that as many as 13,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the Russian invasion started in February, though others have put the figure much higher.
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
New York, Singapore top list of world's most expensive cities in which to live
World News // 21 hours ago
New York, Singapore top list of world's most expensive cities in which to live
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- There is a cost of living crisis in major cities across the world, and none are more affected than New York City, which is now tied with Singapore as the most expensive city to live in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in Southern storms
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in Southern storms
Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war
Ukraine official says as many as 13,000 soldiers have died since start of war
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement