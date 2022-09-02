Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 11:02 AM

G-7 nations agree to plan to impose price cap on Russian oil

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. President Joe Biden with leaders from Germany, Britain, France, Italy at before a G-7 working session June 28, 2022. Friday the G-7 nations said in a joint statement they will attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil as part of their sanctions to punish Russia for invading and occupying Ukraine.<a href="https://www.g7germany.de/g7-en/g7-media/g7-photo-download/2057902-2057902"> Photo courtesy of G-7/ Germany</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden with leaders from Germany, Britain, France, Italy at before a G-7 working session June 28, 2022. Friday the G-7 nations said in a joint statement they will attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil as part of their sanctions to punish Russia for invading and occupying Ukraine. Photo courtesy of G-7/ Germany

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Friday agreement by the G-7 group of wealthy nations will attempt to cap the price for Russian oil, according to a joint statement from G-7 countries.

The G-7 statement said, "The price cap is specifically designed to reduce Russian revenues and Russia´s ability to fund its war of aggression whilst limiting the impact of Russia's war on global energy prices, particularly for low and middle-income countries, by only permitting service providers to continue to do business related to Russian seaborne oil and petroleum products sold at or below the price cap."

Advertisement

The price cap mechanism will be implemented by the G-7 -- United States, Germany, Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan. They confirmed "our joint political intention to finalize and implement a comprehensive prohibition of services which enable maritime transportation of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products globally."

But China has increased its Russian oil imports by 55% as Russia has developed new trade to counteract western nation sanctions.

RELATED Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window

The G-7 attempt to cap Russian oil prices could fail if both China and India continue to buy large volumes of Russian oil.

Russia has warned it would cease sales of its oil to countries that impose price caps.

Advertisement

The G-7 statement said, "We continue to encourage oil-producing countries to increase their production to decrease volatility in energy markets, and in this context welcome OPEC's recent decisions to increase output amid tight supply conditions. We call on them to continue action in this regard."

The G-7 said they remain steadfast in support for and solidarity with Ukraine as it defends against the Russian invasion and occupation. And they said, "We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Read More

U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft

Latest Headlines

Argentina soccer league suspends games after assassination attempt on VP
World News // 3 hours ago
Argentina soccer league suspends games after assassination attempt on VP
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Argentinian Football Association said on Friday that it's suspended all soccer matches following the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
Billionaire Robert Tsao training Taiwan civilians to prepare for invasion from China
World News // 3 hours ago
Billionaire Robert Tsao training Taiwan civilians to prepare for invasion from China
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Microchip billionaire Robert Tsao says he has reinstated his Taiwanese citizenship and will spend $32 million of his own money to train "civilian warriors" to be prepared for an invasion from China.
U.N. inspectors check Ukraine nuclear plant for 2nd day; IAEA vows 'continued presence'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. inspectors check Ukraine nuclear plant for 2nd day; IAEA vows 'continued presence'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- There was more heavy fighting on Friday close to Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine as United Nations inspectors assessed damage and said there will be a constant presence from now on.
Man arrested after failed assassination attempt on Argentine VP
World News // 7 hours ago
Man arrested after failed assassination attempt on Argentine VP
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Argentina detained a gunman Thursday night who attempted to shoot Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the vice president of the South American country, at point-blank range.
U.N. inspectors complete first tour of endangered Ukrainian nuclear plant
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. inspectors complete first tour of endangered Ukrainian nuclear plant
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A United Nations team of inspectors finished their first day of work inspecting a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine that's been at the center of the Russian war for weeks and is causing serious concern.
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window.
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
World News // 1 day ago
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral for former leader Mikhail Gorbachev because of other commitments, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
South Korea ordered to pay $217 million to Lone Star
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea ordered to pay $217 million to Lone Star
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea has been ordered to pay damages amounting to $216.5 million plus interest to U.S. private equity fund Lone Star for the loss it was forced to take in the sale of Korea Exchange Bank.
Chengdu, Chinese city of 21 million, enter new COVID-19 lockdown
World News // 1 day ago
Chengdu, Chinese city of 21 million, enter new COVID-19 lockdown
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Officials in China decided Thursday to lock down Chengdu, a city of more than 21 million, and test residents there as part of the country's "Zero COVID" policy.
U.N.: China may be committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: China may be committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United Nations' human rights office has accused China of committing abuses against Uyghur citizens in Xinjiang province that "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement