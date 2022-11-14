Biden: Competition with China must not 'veer into conflict'

1/4

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ahead of a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, U.S. President Joe Biden said he is looking to ensure that a tense relationship with China does not "veer into conflict." The meeting, to be held ahead of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, marks the first face-to-face encounter between the leaders since the Biden presidency began and comes amid strains with Beijing over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan. Advertisement

Addressing a regional summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday, Biden said the United States will continue to compete with China while "keeping lines of communication open and ensuring competition does not veer into conflict."

Biden told reporters that he didn't expect any misunderstandings with Xi, who last month cemented power with an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader.

"I know him well, he knows me," Biden said. "We have very little misunderstanding. We just got to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years."

Relations between the two superpowers have fallen to their lowest point in years, with China's aggressive stance toward the democratic island of Taiwan looming as a potential flashpoint.

China reacted furiously to a Taipei visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, launching large-scale live-fire exercises in the waters and airspace around the island in response.

Biden has also triggered denunciations from Beijing by saying that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, an assertion he has made several times throughout his administration.

China views the self-governing island of 23 million as a wayward province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary.

Other hot-button issues on the table include China's human rights record, the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- which Beijing has largely refrained from criticizing -- and the Biden administration's sweeping restrictions on technology exports to the Asian nation.

Biden will also bring up North Korea in his meeting with Xi, the White House said, hoping that China will help to rein in the volatile state ahead of a widely anticipated nuclear weapon test.

"If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday. "And so [China] has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies."

Beijing's foreign ministry said last week ahead of the summit that it was important for the two sides to "properly manage differences" and "avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation."

Biden and Xi have spoken virtually five times over the past two years, as the Chinese president had stopped all overseas travel until recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.