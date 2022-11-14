Advertisement
World News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 4:33 AM

Biden: Competition with China must not 'veer into conflict'

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
U.S. President Joe Biden said relations with China must not "veer into conflict" as he prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Photo by Kareem Ahmed/ UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3f0a9279e89e465b6e3c0565a52b11e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden said relations with China must not "veer into conflict" as he prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Photo by Kareem Ahmed/ UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ahead of a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, U.S. President Joe Biden said he is looking to ensure that a tense relationship with China does not "veer into conflict."

The meeting, to be held ahead of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, marks the first face-to-face encounter between the leaders since the Biden presidency began and comes amid strains with Beijing over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan.

Advertisement

Addressing a regional summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday, Biden said the United States will continue to compete with China while "keeping lines of communication open and ensuring competition does not veer into conflict."

Biden told reporters that he didn't expect any misunderstandings with Xi, who last month cemented power with an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader.

RELATED President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping to meet in person on Monday

"I know him well, he knows me," Biden said. "We have very little misunderstanding. We just got to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years."

Relations between the two superpowers have fallen to their lowest point in years, with China's aggressive stance toward the democratic island of Taiwan looming as a potential flashpoint.

Advertisement

China reacted furiously to a Taipei visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, launching large-scale live-fire exercises in the waters and airspace around the island in response.

RELATED Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence

Biden has also triggered denunciations from Beijing by saying that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, an assertion he has made several times throughout his administration.

China views the self-governing island of 23 million as a wayward province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary.

Other hot-button issues on the table include China's human rights record, the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- which Beijing has largely refrained from criticizing -- and the Biden administration's sweeping restrictions on technology exports to the Asian nation.

RELATED Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests

Biden will also bring up North Korea in his meeting with Xi, the White House said, hoping that China will help to rein in the volatile state ahead of a widely anticipated nuclear weapon test.

"If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday. "And so [China] has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies."

Advertisement

Beijing's foreign ministry said last week ahead of the summit that it was important for the two sides to "properly manage differences" and "avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation."

Biden and Xi have spoken virtually five times over the past two years, as the Chinese president had stopped all overseas travel until recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin to be central focus at G20 despite absence
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine and its widespread effect on the global economy during the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Zelensky accuses Russia of committing hundreds of war crimes in Kherson
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of committing hundreds of war crimes in Kherson
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian soldiers of committing hundreds of war crimes in the Kherson region of the eastern European country.
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
World News // 19 hours ago
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The toll from an explosion in Istanbul on Sunday rose to six killed and 81 injured as the country's vice president labeled it a terrorist act.
Iranian man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies inside Paris airport
World News // 11 hours ago
Iranian man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies inside Paris airport
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Iranian man who inspired the Stephen Spielberg film "The Terminal" after he lived in the Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for 18 years has died in the same airport.
Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
World News // 11 hours ago
Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Nataša Pirc Musar became the first female president in Slovenian history Sunday, defeating opponent Anze Logar in the country's run-off election.
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
World News // 13 hours ago
Iran admonishes France's Macron for meeting with protesters
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Iran responded harshly to a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and protesters of the Iranian government, calling it "regrettable and shameful."
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
World News // 13 hours ago
Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Undercover police in plainclothes are now providing security to the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, in response to recent protests from climate change activists targeting museums.
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
World News // 15 hours ago
New Indian railway link shut down after rails damaged in explosion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a possible terror attack in west-central India after an explosive device damaged a newly-opened railway.
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
World News // 16 hours ago
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
World News // 18 hours ago
King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service, lays wreath at war memorial
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles led a service for Remembrance Sunday, laying a poppy wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in London in his first such ceremony as king.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Death toll rises to 6 after mid-air plane crash at Dallas air show
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Zelensky: Ukraine won't stop in push to reclaim occupied territory
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Istanbul blast toll rises to 6 killed, 81 wounded; terrorism blamed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement