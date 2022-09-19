Advertisement
World News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 3:27 AM

Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China

By Thomas Maresca
US President Joe Biden said that American troops would defend Taiwan from an invasion attempt by China, marking at least the fourth time he has made that assertion. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/da5c310217f46c3f2e2291ce7e1b2cd5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
US President Joe Biden said that American troops would defend Taiwan from an invasion attempt by China, marking at least the fourth time he has made that assertion. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration.

Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if U.S. forces would defend the democratic island of 23 million.

Advertisement

"Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack," Biden said. He confirmed that U.S. troops would be involved in the response, unlike in Ukraine.

The comments from Biden are at least the fourth time he has explicitly said that the United States would intervene militarily if China were to attack Taiwan, an apparent departure from Washington's official policy of "strategic ambiguity."

RELATED Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours

He last made the statement during a trip to Asia in May, drawing an angry reaction from China, which warned the United States against "playing with fire." Beijing views Taiwan as a wayward province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary.

As in previous cases, White House officials quickly followed up with a clarification, telling CBS that the administration's policy toward Taiwan "has not changed."

Advertisement

However, the president's remarks do not appear to be a slip of the tongue, according to analysts.

RELATED U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'

Biden's statement "can't come as a surprise to anyone who's been listening to him the last year or so," Sean King, senior vice president at New York-based political consultancy Park Strategies, told UPI.

"His comments are in line with general U.S. thinking on Taiwan at the moment," King said. "What's more, I'm sure Beijing for its part already just assumes the U.S. would intervene in any Taiwan conflict so long as Taipei doesn't instigate it."

Washington has strengthened its support for Taipei in the wake of increasing provocations from China as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says

Tensions reached new heights last month when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, which a furious China responded to with a massive show of military force, including several days of live-fire combat exercises and missile launches over the island.

Biden said on Sunday that the United States still abides by the "One China" policy, which recognizes Beijing's position that there is only one Chinese government.

Washington does not accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, however, and sells weapons to Taipei under a 1979 law that stipulates threats to the island are "of grave concern."

Advertisement

"Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence," Biden said. "We're not encouraging their being independent ... that's their decision."

Earlier this month, the State Department approved a $1.1 billion package of arms sales to Taiwan, including a surveillance radar system and 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles. The Chinese Embassy in Washington called on the United States to revoke the deal, saying it "severely jeopardizes" bilateral relations and warning of "counter-measures."

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced a security bill that provides $6.5 billion in military assistance and designates Taiwan as a "major non-NATO ally."

Latest Headlines

U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday.
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain observed a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the nation prepares for the late monarch's funeral on Monday.
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a top Vatican envoy, came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia while distributing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Vatican's news service reported Sunday.
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
World News // 13 hours ago
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- India's Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the weekend, becoming the third-richest person in the world as of Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
World News // 14 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide remain at lowest levels since June with 11% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and 10% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day and about one-10th of records.
8 million ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
World News // 14 hours ago
8 million ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation early this week.
Pope Francis urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire, again calls for peace in Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire, again calls for peace in Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect a ceasefire amid the latest border clashes between the two countries that has led to the deaths of more than 200 people.
Moscow takes Ukrainian orphans to place with Russian families; number killed grows
World News // 16 hours ago
Moscow takes Ukrainian orphans to place with Russian families; number killed grows
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A top official in Moscow said that authorities are working to place 125 Ukrainian children described as "orphans" taken from the occupied Donetsk province of Ukraine with Russian families.
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued to conduct "meaningless" offensive operations near the city of Donetsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, analysts said Saturday.
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
World News // 19 hours ago
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, around 18 hours after a 6.5 quake struck about 6 miles away.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
Azerbaijan says Nancy Pelosi speech supporting Armenia will 'escalate tension'
Azerbaijan says Nancy Pelosi speech supporting Armenia will 'escalate tension'
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement