Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 5:45 AM

Pelosi meets Taiwan's president as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
Pelosi meets Taiwan's president as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) spoke to reporters with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Pelosi visited the island despite strong warnings of military action from China. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Presidential Office/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a high-stakes visit Wednesday, vowing that Washington will not "abandon our commitment" to Taipei, while a furious China responded with nearby combat exercises and economic sanctions against the democratic island.

"Now more than ever, America solidarity with Taiwan is crucial," Pelosi said while receiving Taiwan's highest civilian honor, the Order of Propitious Clouds, from Tsai.

Advertisement

"Today, our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear: we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan, and we're proud of our enduring friendship," she said.

Pelosi and a bipartisan congressional delegation arrived in Taipei late Tuesday night despite weeks of angry warnings against the trip from Beijing, which conducted combat drills near the island before and during her visit.

Advertisement

The California Democrat became the first House speaker to visit since Republican Newt Gingrich met then-President Lee Teng-hui in 1997.

Pelosi said Wednesday that China, which has worked to isolate Taiwan diplomatically and block it from joining international organizations, cannot stop officials from visiting.

"I just hope that it's really clear that while China has stood in the way of Taiwan participating and going to certain meetings, that they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan," she said at a press briefing after a meeting with Tsai.

RELATED China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan

Beijing announced Tuesday night that it was launching a series of "targeted military operations" around Taiwan, including joint naval and air force training exercises, live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait and missile tests in the waters off the east coast of the island.

The military's Eastern Theater Command said Wednesday that it conducted "actual combat joint exercises" involving its navy, air force and rocket force during the delegation's visit.

Taipei has "closely monitored and strengthened its alerts, and will respond appropriately in time," its defense ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

RELATED China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan

China's exercises "are an attempt to threaten our important ports and urban areas and unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability," the ministry said.

Advertisement

"This move will not help China's international image," it added.

Beijng also retaliated economically, restricting imports on items including citrus fruits and frozen mackerel from Taiwan and banning the export of natural sand, the country's Taiwan Affairs Office announced Wednesday.

China views Taiwan as a wayward province that it has vowed to retake by force, if necessary.

Washington's concerns over Beijing's intentions have grown in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China has ratcheted up military provocations against Taiwan over the past several months, and ahead of Pelosi's arrival on Tuesday flew 21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter jets, through the island's air defense identification zone.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pelosi met with members of Taiwan's parliament and praised the self-governing island of 23 million for being "one of the freest societies in the world."

She said that new legislation to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry in order to better compete with China will offer "greater opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan economic cooperation.

Taiwan's President Tsai on Wednesday thanked Pelosi and the delegation for visiting "under such challenging circumstances" and called the trip "a demonstration of unwavering support to the people of Taiwan."

Advertisement

"The speaker's presence here in Taiwan serves to boost public confidence in the strength of our democracy as a foundation to our partnership with the United States," she said.

"Military exercises are unnecessary responses," Tsai added, referring to China. "Taiwan has always been open to constructive dialogue."

Read More

Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say

Latest Headlines

Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa
World News // 1 hour ago
Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An inspection team on Wednesday boarded a cargo ship loaded with grain, the first to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded late February, en route to its final destination of Lebanon.
Yemen's warring sides again renew truce for two months
World News // 5 hours ago
Yemen's warring sides again renew truce for two months
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Yemen's bloody civil war have agreed to extend their truce another two months, a top U.N. official said while expressing hope that an expanded agreement could be reached as soon as possible.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
World News // 18 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan with a congressional delegation Tuesday in a visit that sparked a military response from the Chinese government.
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, along with several Russian billionaires over the war in Ukraine and will block access to property they own in the U.S.
U.S. official: Fatal strike on al-Qaida leader took months of planning
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. official: Fatal strike on al-Qaida leader took months of planning
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The effort to kill al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a residential area of Kabul with no apparent casualties took months of meticulous planning and then quick, lightning strike execution, an official said.
BTS may be allowed to perform overseas during military service
World News // 20 hours ago
BTS may be allowed to perform overseas during military service
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS may be able to perform publicly even while some of its members are serving in the military, according to the country's top military officers.
Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
World News // 21 hours ago
Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Several people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Pakistan, including two high-ranking military officials, authorities said on Tuesday.
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
World News // 21 hours ago
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a brother of the man who bombed Britain's Manchester Arena in 2017 after the older sibling failed to appear in court for a separate inquiry into the attack.
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
World News // 22 hours ago
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Oil producer BP reported its largest quarterly profit in 14 years on Tuesday amid higher energy prices worldwide and gasoline prices in the United States that are still over $4 per gallon.
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
World News // 23 hours ago
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday as U.S. officials work to win her release following more than five months of detention on drug charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement