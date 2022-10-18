Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline

Denmark established a joint panel to investigate detonations on the pipeline.

By Daniel J. Graeber
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark. Danish authorities said they've set up a panel to investigate the incident. Photo by Danish Defense/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9f265bd04303d23ef49e896799928fed/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark. Danish authorities said they've set up a panel to investigate the incident. Photo by Danish Defense/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Denmark said Tuesday they set up a joint panel to investigate recent detonations on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, detonations that new video shows left massive tears in the network.

The Nord Stream network consists of four pipelines running from the Russian coast of the Baltic Sea to Germany. It's controlled by Russian energy company Gazprom and has become a source of tension for Western allies looking to distance themselves from the country in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Maritime authorities in late September suggested that detonations on the sea floor likely triggered several ruptures along the pipeline. Danish authorities had verified through video footage that the leaks created a sea disturbance of around 0.62 miles in diameter.

The pipeline was leaking methane, a potent greenhouse gas that has far more warming potential than carbon dioxide.

RELATED Material seized in Nord Stream investigations

New video from a Norwegian robotics company, published in the Swedish newspaper Expressen, show a massive hole in one of the pipelines. At least 165 feet of the pipeline were destroyed in an apparent act of sabotage, a BBC report suggested.

Advertisement

Danish police said in a statement that authorities decided to set up a special investigative unit to examine the incident further.

"It is not possible to say when the investigation can be expected to be completed," Danish authorities said. "We understand the great interest in the matter, but at this stage no further information will be provided from the investigation of the gas leaks."

RELATED Nord Stream pipeline leaks end

Western allies said Russia was likely behind the incident, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that's part of a propaganda campaign.

"Moreover, of course, you just need to use elementary logic to understand that such sabotage causes great damage to Russian interests," he said, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Littoral states to the Baltic Sea are conducting their own investigations into the incident. Swedish authorities said "certain seizures" were made during their probe.

RELATED Ukraine accuses Russia of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines

Neither section of the pipeline was in service at the time of the explosions, though the targeting underscores how geopolitically sensitive the energy sector has become.

Latest Headlines

Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure causing 'massive blackouts'
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure causing 'massive blackouts'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have destroyed about 30% of the country's electrical plants since Oct. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.
China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings
World News // 2 hours ago
China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday delayed the release of highly-anticipated economic data that experts believe would show the country's finances in turmoil due to pervasive pandemic lockdowns gripping the country for much of the year.
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Amid rising provocations from Pyongyang and calls in Seoul to redeploy nuclear arms, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Tuesday that expanding the use of tactical nuclear weapons was "irresponsible and dangerous."
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Australia on Tuesday said it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking criticism from the Middle Eastern country.
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
World News // 9 hours ago
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike
World News // 1 day ago
At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, killing at least four people and causing civilians to flee to shelters as Ukrainian officials renewed calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
World News // 11 hours ago
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Kyiv and Moscow carried out a prisoner swap on Monday involving more than 200 people, officials said.
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
World News // 14 hours ago
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- European Union members confirmed on Monday they are weighing whether or not to provide funding to Ukraine to ensure it retains internet access, by footing the bill for the country's Starlink service.
Plastics contaminate soil across the world, U.N. report says
World News // 17 hours ago
Plastics contaminate soil across the world, U.N. report says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Plastics have been building up in soil around the world, impacting its health, a new report from the United Nations Environmental Program says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
President Biden launches student loan forgiveness application portal
President Biden launches student loan forgiveness application portal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement