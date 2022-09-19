Watch Live
Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves toward Windsor Castle
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 8:26 AM

Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive

By A.L. Lee
1/4
A destroyed Russian tank is seen in a field in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has escaped total Russian control since the war began in February. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE
A destroyed Russian tank is seen in a field in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has escaped total Russian control since the war began in February. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a series of fresh attacks throughout Ukraine on Monday as Moscow persisted with retaliating for Kyiv's counteroffensive this month, which has taken away thousands of square miles from Russian forces and forced them to retreat.

Officials said that more than a dozen people were killed on Monday in new shelling attacks in the breakaway province of Donetsk, where Mayor Alexei Kulemzin confirmed that two children were among the dead.

Advertisement

The Russian assault targeted Kuybyshevsky, where Ukrainian soldiers have established a stronghold on the city's outskirts.

In the south, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism" after a missile struck early Monday close to a nuclear power plant.

RELATED Moscow takes Ukrainian orphans to place with Russian families; number killed grows

The attack near the South Ukraine nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk knocked out critical infrastructure in the area, but did not cause any damage to the facility's three nuclear reactors, authorities said.

The plant, located in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, is the second Ukrainian nuclear facility to come under fire in recent weeks. The Zaporizhzhia plant was close to shelling for weeks before United Nations inspectors arrived at the facility to assess its safety.

Advertisement

The Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest nuclear power facility in Europe, and the South Ukraine plant is the second-largest in the country.

RELATED Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south

The Russian strikes came after Kremlin President Vladimir Putin warned of retaliation for Ukraine's recent and surprising military victories in the south and northeast. Russian troops suffered devastating losses and were forced to retreat, mostly in the country's northeast.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military reported forces were holding off Russian troops in the Kharkiv region in the northeast, and near Kherson in the southeast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to fight on and reclaim land that's been taken by Russia since the war began in February.

Zelensky has accused Russia of "leaving death everywhere" after investigators found a mass of unmarked graves in Izyum last week. Officials said they found evidence that victims had been bound with rope and tortured, prompting calls for war crimes charges.

RELATED Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zelensky's claims.

"It's the same scenario as in Bucha," he said according to The Guardian, referring to a region outside Kyiv where Russian troops were accused of killing numerous civilians.

"It's a lie, and of course we will defend the truth in this story."

Advertisement

Ukraine prosecutor general Andy Kostin and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that there's a broad investigation looking into accusations of thousands of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"What we see now is, of course, the horrible amount of potential war crimes committed by the Russian aggressor," Kostin told CBS' Face The Nation.

"And it seems that, for me, that whenever the Russian Army comes, they turn this place into the new Bucha, as we see in Izyum."

In an interview with 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden called Putin's actions "barbaric" and warned him against escalating the war with nuclear weapons in the face of defeat.

Read More

U.S. targets Russia with punitive measures over Ukraine war

Latest Headlines

Taliban says detained American in Afghanistan has been traded for drug lord
World News // 32 minutes ago
Taliban says detained American in Afghanistan has been traded for drug lord
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An American contractor who's been held in Afghanistan for more than two years will soon be on his way home after a prisoner swap with an Afghan drug lord, relatives and Taliban officials said Monday.
Watch live: Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor Castle
World News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor Castle
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was attended by hundreds of world leaders and watched by millions more around the world, as about 2 million people gathered in London for the historic occasion.
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 2 hours ago
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has released a new photograph of Queen Elizabeth II -- one that was previously unseen by the public -- that was taken earlier this year during celebrations for her 70 years on the throne.
Fiona impacts Dominican Republic, expected to become major hurricane
World News // 2 days ago
Fiona impacts Dominican Republic, expected to become major hurricane
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona was bringing severe weather conditions to parts of the Caribbean early on Monday before it's expected to make a turn north and head in the direction of Bermuda.
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
World News // 6 hours ago
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration.
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday.
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain observed a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as the nation prepares for the late monarch's funeral on Monday.
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Vatican envoy comes under fire near Zaporizhzhia while delivering aid to Ukraine
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, a top Vatican envoy, came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia while distributing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Vatican's news service reported Sunday.
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
World News // 17 hours ago
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- India's Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the weekend, becoming the third-richest person in the world as of Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
World News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide remain at lowest levels since June with 11% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and 10% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day and about one-10th of records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in 18 hours
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Russia conducts 'meaningless' offensive operations near Donetsk as Ukraine conducts strikes in south
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement