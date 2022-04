Image of an intensity map showing the location of the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

April 19 (UPI) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures in Japan on Tuesday morning but no damage or injuries were reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake occurred 13 miles north, northeast of Daigo, Japan, at a depth of 60 miles. Advertisement

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake reached a seismic intensity of a lower 5 out of 7 on its scale in Ibaraki, but no tsunami warnings were issued.

The Fukushima nuclear power plant and the Ibaraki atomic power station did not report any issues during and after the earthquake, officials at both locations said.

The earthquake was the strongest since a March 16 quake off the coast of Fukushima. That earthquake left three people dead and more than 240 injured, the Fire and Disaster Agency reported on April 7.

A powerful earthquake on March 11, 2011, significantly damaged the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station while the earthquake-induced tsunami flooded hundreds of miles.