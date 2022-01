1/3

Prince Andrew High School in Nova Scotia will choose a new name. Photo by Wikimedia Commons



Jan. 20 (UPI) -- In an attempt to distance itself from the controversy surrounding the Duke of York, a Canadian high school named after Prince Andrew plans to change its name. Craig Campbell, principal of Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, told parents on Wednesday that the school will look for a name that upholds its values as a "safe and inclusive space." Advertisement

The high school was named in 1960 to commemorate the birth of Prince Andrew. Nearly 800 students attend the school.

Community members raised concerns over the school's name in 2019, but efforts to rename it weren't unanimously accepted. Alumni and residents were concerned about losing a historical connection.

Now that Andrew faces a possible lawsuit in New York over accusations of sexual assault, a six-person committee was formed to decide on the high school's new name. The top three recommendations will be sent to Halifax Regional Center for approval.

Last week, the Queen took away Prince Andrew's military affiliations. His official Twitter account, TheDukeOfYork, also no longer exists and his YouTube account is not accessible.

Other schools in Canada, like the SickKids Foundation in Toronto and Ontario's Lakefield College School, have also distanced themselves from Andrew.