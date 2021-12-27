Trending
Dec. 27, 2021 / 3:57 PM

Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect

By Adam Schrader
British police are investigating a video linked to the masked intruder armed with a crossbow who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle, hours before Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas Day broadcast. Photo courtesy The Royal Family/Twitter

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- British police are investigating a video linked to the masked intruder armed with a crossbow who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The video, which was obtained by The Sun, was reportedly sent from a Snapchat account belonging to suspect Jaswant Singh Chail to his friends just 24 minutes before he was arrested Christmas morning.

In the video, a man wearing a white bask and black hoodie points a crossbow at the camera and tells viewers in a distorted voice that he "will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family" as retribution for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do," the man says in the video.

During the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a large group of demonstrators had gathered to protest the arrest of leaders in the movement for Indian independence. British forces surrounded and shot at them -- killing 379 people and wounding 1,200 more as they tried to flee.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth II remembers Prince Philip, talks of personal loss in Christmas Day message

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service told The Guardian that "detectives are assessing the contents of a video" after the man's arrest but would not confirm whether it was the suspect who appears in it.

Chail's father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told Daily Mail on Monday that his son grew up in a middle-class neighborhood with a comfortable upbringing.

"Something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what," Chail, 57, said. "We've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy."

The arrest happened around 8:30 a.m. at the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating the holidays with her family and just hours before her annual Christmas Day message aired worldwide.

After his arrest, Chail was sectioned under the country's Mental Health Act, according to The Guardian, meaning he has been detained in a hospital for evaluation.

