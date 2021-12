A view of Sea rescue members over the hull of the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoj. Photo by Johan Nilsson/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision of two ships in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast earlier this week that killed one Danish crew member while a second one remains missing, Swedish authorities said. Alcohol exceeding legal limits was found in the bloodstream of two crew members aboard the British ship Scot Carrier after their vessel collided with the Danish ship Karin Hoj, the Swedish coast guard said, according to the CPH Post. Advertisement

The two men were arrested and one of the men has been released, according to the Swedish coast guard.

The crash happened on Monday near the coastal town of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm around 3 a.m. local time.

The 295-foot Scot Carrier collided with the 180-foot Karin Hoj, which flipped upside down. The crew from the Danish ship went missing while those aboard the Scot Carrier were reported safe.

Divers found one of those missing dead in the hull of the ship on Wednesday.