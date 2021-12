Rescuers are seen on the hull of the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej on Monday after it collided with the British vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea between Ystad, Sweden, and the Danish island of Bornholm. Photo by Johan Nilsson/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two crew members are feared dead after their cargo ships collided early Monday in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast. Authorities said the crash occurred near the coastal town of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm. One ship was flagged in Denmark and the other in Britain. Advertisement

Crew from the Danish vessel, the 180-foot Karin Hoj, went missing after the ship collided with the British-registered 295-foot Scot Carrier and flipped upside down.

The crew aboard Scot Carrier were reported safe.

The Swedish Coast Guard deployed divers to search for the missing crew. Officials said there is possibly some suspicion that one of the crew members may have been intoxicated.

Both Swedish and Dutch rescuers sent helicopters and boats to the scene.