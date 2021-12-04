Advertisement
World News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 4:10 PM

Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Russia's Ukraine plans

By Ben Hooper
Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Russia's Ukraine plans
President Joe Biden told reporters as he departed the White House for Camp David on Friday that he is expecting a "long conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he is expecting a "long discussion" about the threat of an offensive against Ukraine during an upcoming video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden told reporters as he left the White House for Camp David on Friday night that the subject of Russia's Ukraine plans would be broached with Putin.

Advertisement

"We've been aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin," The New York Times quoted Biden as saying.

The Kremlin confirmed Saturday that Biden is scheduled for a video conference with Putin on Tuesday.

RELATED Blinken vows 'serious consequences' if Russia steps into Ukraine conflict

The planned meeting comes after U.S. officials and a U.S. intelligence document obtained by The Washington Post indicated Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops.

A senior administration official told the Times that military leaders believe about half of those troops are already stationed at Russia's border with Ukraine.

White House officials indicated economic sanctions against Russia and military assistance for Ukraine are being considered as possible measures to dissuade an invasion.

Advertisement
RELATED Blinken to meet with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts

Biden said earlier Friday that he was working with European allies on a plan.

"What I am doing is putting together what I believe to be, will be, the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do," Biden told reporters.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, told the state-run Tass news agency that the Kremlin expects the video conference "will facilitate the stabilization of relations, a calming of the situation, which has become excessively heated in Europe and the rest of the world."

RELATED Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
World News // 24 minutes ago
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Massachusetts have found that the Omicron COVID-19 variant may share genetic code with a coronavirus that causes the common cold.
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli police shoot Palestinian man who stabbed Israeli man
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Border police in Israel shot dead a Palestinian man after he allegedly stabbed an Israeli man and tried to stab a border police officer.
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
World News // 6 hours ago
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted Saturday, causing thousands of people to flee the smoke and ash falling from the sky.
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
World News // 2 hours ago
France's center-right party elects Pecresse as first female presidential candidate
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Valerie Pecresse will be the first female presidential candidate representing Les Republicains in France's April presidential election.
Polls open in Gambia's first presidential election since dictator's 2017 fall
World News // 2 hours ago
Polls open in Gambia's first presidential election since dictator's 2017 fall
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Polls opened Saturday in Gambia for the first presidential election since the 22-year rule of dictator Yahya Jammeh came to an end in 2017.
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
World News // 3 hours ago
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Brazilian Supreme Court announced it has ordered an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's false claims that receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can increase the risk of contracting AIDS.
Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica
World News // 5 hours ago
Total solar eclipse observed over Western Antarctica
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A total solar eclipse darkened the skies over Western Antarctica Saturday, interrupting the continent's months-long period of constant daylight.
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's information minister quits over comments that angered Saudi Arabia
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's information minister, who agitated Saudi Arabia with critical remarks a few weeks ago, resigned from his post on Friday in a bid to repair relations with Riyadh and improve Lebanon's dire economic crisis.
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
World News // 1 day ago
Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor.
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
World News // 2 days ago
Chip shortage leads to revenue drop for Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said the global automotive chip shortage had caused its monthly sales to drop at a double-digit rate in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
At least one dead, dozens injured in Indonesia volcano eruption
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting plead not guilty
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
Cryptocurrencies drop sharply in overnight sell-off
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Brazilian court investigating Bolsonaro comments linking COVID-19 vaccines, AIDS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement