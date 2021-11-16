Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 12:45 AM

EU sanctions four Syrian ministers

By Darryl Coote
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
The European Union on Monday sanctioned four ministers in the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Photo by EPA-EFE/SANA

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union blacklisted four recently appointed Syrian ministers with targeted sanctions for their role in perpetuating the crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

The council agreed Monday to sanction Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Amr Salem, Minister of Information Boutros al-Hallaq, Minster of Labor and Social Affairs Mohammad Seifeddine and Minister of State Diala Barakat.

Advertisement

All were appointed to their positions in August, and they replace on the EU sanction list those who previously held those positions.

"The goal of the EU sanctions is to put pressure on the Syrian regime to halt repression and negotiate a lasting political settlement of the Syrian crisis in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254," the council said in a statement, referring to the U.N. document endorsing a road map for peace in Syria.

The Middle Eastern country has been thrust into chaos since 2011 when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests, igniting a civil war.

In the decade since the war began, more than 6.6 million Syrians have been forced to flee the country with another 6.7 million being internally displaced, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency.

Advertisement

The EU introduced a sanctions regime in 2011 in response to the repressive clamp down on the Syrian population, blacklisting a total 287 people and 70 entities with travel bans and asset freezes.

The sanctions, the council said "are part and parcel of the EU's wider approach to the Syria Crisis.

"Sanctions on Syria remain under constant review," it said.

Read More

U.S., Canada, Britain sanction Nicaraguan officials over 'pantomime elections' EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya

Latest Headlines

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls on Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls on Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called on Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine and warned Moscow against "any further provocation or aggressive actions."
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
World News // 13 hours ago
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The French national flag has always been red, white and blue, but its current iteration has only been flown for the last three years -- which came as a surprise to many on Monday.
Austria orders lockdown of 3M unvaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 14 hours ago
Austria orders lockdown of 3M unvaccinated against COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Austria implemented a new lockdown Monday for all those unvaccinated over age 12.
Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'
World News // 16 hours ago
Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two adults have been arrested after two children "fell from a great height" at an apartment block in Stockholm, Sweden.
EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
World News // 16 hours ago
EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday announced another set of sanctions against Belarus over the growing refugee crisis at its border with EU member Poland, this time targeting the transportation of migrants to the border area.
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
World News // 23 hours ago
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain said Monday that a taxi that exploded in Liverpool, which killed at least one person, was a terrorist attack.
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
World News // 18 hours ago
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- American journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years in prison, was freed on Monday with help from former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and will return soon to the United States.
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
World News // 1 day ago
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Three European nations' neighbors -- Germany, Poland and Czech Republic -- are leading a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent while Russia has been breaking the daily fatality record.
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
World News // 1 day ago
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- At least 68 people were killed and 25 more were injured in violence at Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador on Saturday.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
World News // 1 day ago
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, on Sunday filed paperwork to run for president in the country's Dec. 24 elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments
Kyle Rittenhouse jury to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
Congress returns: House to vote on $1.75T social spending plan as Senate eyes defense funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement