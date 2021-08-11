Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in

Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, left South Korea on Wednesday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese diplomat accused of making obscene remarks about President Moon Jae-in left South Korea on Wednesday after being reprimanded by senior Japanese government officials.

Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, was seen leaving from Incheon International Airport on a flight to Tokyo. Soma declined to answer questions from the local press pool, Newsis reported Wednesday.

Soma's departure comes less than a month after he used derogatory language to describe the policies of the South Korean leader.

During an interview with South Korean network JTBC, Soma allegedly used the English word "masturbation" to describe Moon's approach to bilateral relations with Japan.

Other news services, including Japan's Kyodo News, reported Soma said Moon was in a "tug-of-war only with himself" and that Soma used a "sexually explicit expression."

Japan's Jiji Press reported this week that Tokyo's foreign ministry may have quietly fired Soma for the comments.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday at a regular press briefing that Tokyo had officially summoned Soma back to Japan on Aug. 1. Motegi neither confirmed nor denied Soma's alleged firing while fielding questions from reporters requesting confirmation, according to Jiji.

"As mentioned before, we are making timely and appropriate decisions regarding the personnel appointments of overseas employees in consideration of the tenure period and overall rotation," Motegi said Tuesday.

Motegi also expressed "deep regret" over Soma's "extremely inappropriate remarks as a diplomat."

Last month, South Korea's foreign ministry summoned Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi in response to Soma's remarks.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun requested July 17 that Japan take "tangible and reasonable measures to prevent a recurrence."

Aiboshi expressed deep regret after the incident, according to Newsis.