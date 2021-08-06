Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 12:05 PM

Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years

By
South Korean authorities have identified four suspects in a North Korea espionage case and charged them with following orders from Pyongyang. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
South Korean authorities have identified four suspects in a North Korea espionage case and charged them with following orders from Pyongyang. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The South Korean defendants charged with following orders from the North Korean government to prevent Seoul's acquisition of U.S. weapons were found to have received dozens of directives from Pyongyang, according to a South Korean press report.

South Korean investigators identified four suspects in connection to the case. Earlier this week, local reports said three out of the four suspects were placed in police custody. The fourth suspect was deemed a low-flight risk.

Advertisement

Kukmin Ilbo reported Friday that one of the defendants had a flash drive that contained more than 80 messages from North Korea that were encrypted using steganography, a technique of hiding confidential information within a regular text file.

The defendant had received the directives from Pyongyang's Cultural Exchange Bureau over the past four years. The flash drive was uncovered during a house search by authorities May 27, the report said.

RELATED KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes

North Korea's Cultural Exchange Bureau operates under the ruling Workers' Party. According to South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, the aim of the North Korean agency is to send spies to infiltrate the South, build an underground party and plan for an armed uprising in the event of an emergency.

Advertisement

The flash drive was elaborately hidden in other material. The evidence was wrapped in aluminum foil, which had been sealed inside a plastic bag, an envelope, a paper bag, then stuffed inside a blanket at the suspect's residence, according to Kukmin Ilbo.

Documents on the flash drive included a report on the activities of a minor South Korean political party, and a list of potential new South Korean recruits to the North Korean operation. About 60 South Korean individuals were being targeted for recruitment, the report said.

RELATED North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says

Defendants continued to deny wrongdoing, said the charges were "inflated" and that they have been framed as criminals.

South Korean authorities have said the defendants held demonstrations and condemned the acquisition of U.S. F-35 fighter jets in public spaces, according to KBS.

RELATED U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea

Latest Headlines

Japanese prime minister apologizes for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech
World News // 37 minutes ago
Japanese prime minister apologizes for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Yoshihide Suga apologized after skipping about a page of his speech during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing.
BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits
World News // 46 minutes ago
BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- HYBE -- the management company of South Korean boy group BTS -- saw its second-quarter profits jump nearly 80 percent from a year before.
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
World News // 2 hours ago
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taliban militants motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. troops seized control of Nimruz province in Afghanistan on Friday and assassinated the government's top media official, authorities said.
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
World News // 2 hours ago
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in North Korea have flooded more than 1,000 homes and led to the evacuation of 5,000 people, state media said.
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility was up and running several times between late 2020 and February, according to a Japanese press report Friday.
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
World News // 5 hours ago
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday they have revoked credentials for two Belarusian running coaches and asked them to leave the Olympic Village in Tokyo as they're investigated for trying to force a sprinter to return home.
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation on ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid.
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 15 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 18 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 21 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/