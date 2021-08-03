Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 1:30 PM

South Korea arrests anti-weapons activists charged with obeying North Korean orders

South Korean authorities placed into custody three suspects charged with acting upon orders of North Korean agents, according to local press reports Tuesday. File Photo by Yonhap
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities have detained three people charged with following orders from the North Korean government to block Seoul's acquisition of U.S. F-35 stealth fighters.

Judge Shin Woo-jeong of Cheongju District Court in the South said Monday arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects charged with acting "upon orders of North Korean agents." The three suspects were taken into custody because of the likelihood of escape, CBS No Cut News reported Tuesday.

The defendants are all South Korean citizens. The unidentified suspects include the chief executive of a news media organization servicing a youth demographic and at least one "laid-off manual laborer," the report said.

South Korea's spy agency and national police began investigating the group in May. Their homes and offices in the central South Korean city of Cheongju were raided, according to the report.

One of the suspects, the news media executive, told South Korea's CBS Radio in Cheongju that they "completely deny the allegations."

The group has been publicly active to build opposition in the South against the acquisition of new U.S. weapons, reports said.

South Korean authorities said that under North Korean orders the suspects gathered signatures against weapons acquisition in public spaces. Members of the group also held "one-person" demonstrations and organized a press conference to condemn Seoul's defense ministry, authorities said according to local network KBS.

The defendants have not only denied the charges they also have accused the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the spy agency, the country's Supreme Prosecutor's Office and the National Police Agency of framing them, the KBS report said.

Police initially undertook a probe of four suspects, but the fourth suspect, also unidentified, was not placed in custody, according to reports.

South Korea's air force received a total of 13 U.S. F-35A stealth fighters in 2019 and is expected to receive a total of 40 aircraft by 2021, according to Yonhap. Past deployments have taken place at Cheongju Air Base.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
World News // 40 minutes ago
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro investigated over election fraud claims
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Election officials in Brazil announced on Tuesday that they're investigating President Jair Bolsonaro for sowing doubt about the country's electoral process, which critics say is threatening to Brazilian democracy.
Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 56 minutes ago
Activists in Japan hold rally against U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Japanese activists held a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to protest the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint exercises.
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea criticizes British fleet of warships ahead of port call in South
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea slammed a British decision to deploy the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier ahead of the carrier's port call in South Korea later this month.
Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak
World News // 3 hours ago
Wuhan to test 11 million residents after Delta variant outbreak
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Wuhan confirmed plans to test all 11 million residents after new cases of the Delta variant were reported in the central Chinese city.
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's bandaged neck fuels speculation about leader's health
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A bandage that was applied to the back of Kim Jong Un's neck has prompted speculation about the leader's health.
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in park in Ukraine
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Vitaly Shishov, the activist leader of a Belarus nonprofit that helps people leave the country under the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, was found dead in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
World News // 7 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi takes office as Iran's president, vows to fight U.S. sanctions
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iran's next president, Ebrahim Raisi, was formally endorsed on Tuesday by Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei and took office during a ceremony in Tehran.
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
World News // 9 hours ago
Activist groups oppose parole for jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A group comprised of 1,056 activist and labor organizations issued a joint statement on Tuesday opposing parole or pardon for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung who is serving a 30-month sentence.
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
World News // 1 day ago
Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Electric jet startup Lilium announced Monday a $1 billion commercial deal and partnership with Brazilian airline Azul.
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean presidential candidate's feminism remarks generate controversy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A South Korean presidential front-runner is under fire for comments about feminism after he suggested the movement is responsible for low birth rates.
