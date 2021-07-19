Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2021 / 7:35 PM

Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir

By
Don Jacobson
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 2, 2019. File photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 2, 2019. File photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will publish an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" about his life and lessons learned as a member of the British royal family, his publisher announced Monday.

In the forthcoming memoir, the prince will share "for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," U.S. publisher Penguin Random House said in a release.

Advertisement

The book, it said, will cover his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, "including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

Promising "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," the memoir will "offer an honest and captivating personal portrait."

RELATED 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' coming to Lifetime in September

In an accompanying statement, Harry said his book will not be written from the perspective of "the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Advertisement

The release date is tentatively scheduled for late 2022.

RELATED Britain's Prince William, Harry unite to unveil statue of Princess Diana

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, relinquished their status as senior members of the royal family earlier this year amid intense media scrutiny they said damaged their mental health.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that relentless media attacks on her role in the family had resulted in suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Archie.

Harry said he realized that many of the attacks were racist in nature both alleged a "lack of support" from the other members of the royal family.

RELATED Prince Charles financially helped Harry, Meghan Markle last year, official says

Royal fans anticipate wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal fans line the streets on the day before the wedding. | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Canada will soon reopen border to fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers
World News // 1 hour ago
Canada will soon reopen border to fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers
July 19 (UPI) -- U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed entry into Canada for non-essential travel beginning next month, Canadian health officials announced Monday.
Tel Aviv housing more expensive than most European cities
World News // 4 hours ago
Tel Aviv housing more expensive than most European cities
July 19 (UPI) -- Housing in Tel Aviv, Israel, is more expensive than all but one European city, a recent property survey found.
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
July 19 (UPI) -- A South Korean decision to create a separate food program for its athletes during the Tokyo Olympics is causing controversy.
Haiti acting PM Claude Joseph to step down
World News // 6 hours ago
Haiti acting PM Claude Joseph to step down
July 19 (UPI) -- Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Monday he will vacate the post so rival Ariel Henry, who was named to the post July 5 by assassinated president Jovenel Moise, can take over.
North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea imports from China on the rise, Chinese data show
July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea imported more than $10 million of goods in June, an increase from the previous month, according to data from the Chinese government.
North Korea uranium enrichment continued at Yongbyon with expansion, analyst says
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea uranium enrichment continued at Yongbyon with expansion, analyst says
July 19 (UPI) -- A former IAEA official said that it is likely North Korea produced 540 kilograms, or 1,190 pounds, of highly enriched uranium.
More than 30 die during heavy monsoon rain in India
World News // 7 hours ago
More than 30 die during heavy monsoon rain in India
July 19 (UPI) -- Heavy rain in India's financial capital of Mumbai over the weekend during a monsoon caused a landslide and wall collapse, killing more than 30 people.
Netflix appeals ruling on network fees in Seoul
World News // 8 hours ago
Netflix appeals ruling on network fees in Seoul
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- Streaming giant Netflix said it has appealed a recent court decision forcing it to pay network usage fees to a South Korean telecom company.
Farmers in Canada report massive crop damage in heat wave
World News // 8 hours ago
Farmers in Canada report massive crop damage in heat wave
July 19 (UPI) -- Farmers in Canada are reporting massive crop damage from an ongoing heat wave affecting much of the country.
China shifts focus to Fort Detrick in rebuff to WHO proposal
World News // 9 hours ago
China shifts focus to Fort Detrick in rebuff to WHO proposal
July 19 (UPI) -- China rejected a proposal from the World Health Organization for a new audit of Chinese laboratories.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/