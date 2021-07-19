Britain's Prince Harry to publish 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 2, 2019. File photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will publish an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" about his life and lessons learned as a member of the British royal family, his publisher announced Monday.

In the forthcoming memoir, the prince will share "for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," U.S. publisher Penguin Random House said in a release.

The book, it said, will cover his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, "including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

Promising "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," the memoir will "offer an honest and captivating personal portrait."

In an accompanying statement, Harry said his book will not be written from the perspective of "the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."





The release date is tentatively scheduled for late 2022.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, relinquished their status as senior members of the royal family earlier this year amid intense media scrutiny they said damaged their mental health.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that relentless media attacks on her role in the family had resulted in suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Archie.

Harry said he realized that many of the attacks were racist in nature both alleged a "lack of support" from the other members of the royal family.