Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2021 / 8:25 PM

Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

By
Ryan Adamson, Accuweather.com

While the tropical Atlantic is expected to remain quiet for the foreseeable future, it's a different story in the East Pacific, as AccuWeather forecasters say multiple hurricanes could soon be spinning in the basin.

The East Pacific was devoid of activity for nearly two weeks after Enrique dissipated in the Gulf of California on June 30. This changed Wednesday morning when Tropical Depression 6-E formed well to the south of Mexico and quickly intensified to Tropical Storm Felicia. Less than 24 hours after that, Felicia became a hurricane. So far this season, Enrique and Felicia have been the only two hurricanes in the East Pacific. However, there are some differences between the two.

Advertisement

While both Enrique and Felicia became hurricanes within 24 hours of being designated as tropical systems, Enrique turned northward toward Mexico and brought heavy rain and strong winds. Felicia is expected to bring no direct impacts to Mexico, but there will still be some effects.

Hurricane Felicia Satellite 7/16
Hurricane Felicia is seen on AccuWeather's RealVue Satellite Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021.

"Felicia will generate large swells and rough surf along the coast of Baja California Sur," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller.

Advertisement
RELATED 3 men tied to Missouri 'duck boat' capsizing face manslaughter charges

He added that shipping interests in the area will encounter dangerous seas.

Felicia has already become much stronger than Enrique, which peaked at Category 1 strength.

Friday morning, Felicia was already a solid Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Felicia is the first major hurricane of the season in either the Atlantic or East Pacific basins. A major hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph.

RELATED North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops

By Friday afternoon, the hurricane reached Category 4 status as winds strengthened to 130 mph.

As of 11 a.m. PDT, Felicia was about 985 miles west-southwest of Baja California, Mexico, and moving gradually at a speed of 9 mph.

Felicia is expected to level off in intensity later in the day and begin to weaken thereafter.

RELATED Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing

"Felicia will begin to run into drier air and some slightly cooler waters," Miller explained.

However, the weakening process is expected to be slow because the storm will be moving to the west and not turning to the north. This will keep Felicia over marginally warm waters.

"If the track is even farther to the south, it may maintain its intensity for longer," stated AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

The ocean temperature is much lower farther to the north, which would cause the hurricane to weaken rapidly and fall apart, much like what happened to Enrique.

Advertisement

Besides Felicia, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a second area for tropical development in the East Pacific. An area of showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles south of Mexico, to the east of Felicia, is likely to develop over the weekend.

Like Felicia, this system is expected to quickly strengthen into a tropical storm and then a hurricane. The next name in the East Pacific is Guillermo.

"There are likely to be two hurricanes going at the same time in the East Pacific," Sosnowski said.

The system which is expected to become Guillermo should follow a similar path to Felicia and not bring any direct impacts to Mexico.

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting 14-18 named storms in the Eastern Pacific this season with six to 10 expected to become hurricanes.

Why has the Atlantic become so quiet?

In the wake of Elsa, no additional tropical storms or hurricanes have developed in the Atlantic Ocean. There are several reasons for this.

"Due to the presence of dry air and wind shear, tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa are not expected to develop for at least the next week," Miller stated.

Advertisement

Elsa was born from one of those waves. Since then, however, conditions have not been conducive for development, and that is expected to be the case for at least several more days.

There is sometimes a period of low activity even after a fast start. Even in the record-setting 2020 season in which 30 named storms developed in the Atlantic, there were no storms between July 12 and July 21. That has again been this case this season.

Those who live in hurricane-prone areas should not let their guard down, though, as the peak of the season typically occurs in mid-August and lasts until late September.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 16-20 named systems for the Atlantic basin for the 2021 season with seven to 10 hurricanes and up to five direct impacts on the United States. So far, Claudette, Danny and Elsa have all impacted the United States.

Latest Headlines

Russia transfers ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to penal colony, watchdog says
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia transfers ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to penal colony, watchdog says
July 16 (UPI) -- Russian officials transferred former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to a penal colony in Mordovia, a human rights watchdog said Friday.
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
World News // 15 hours ago
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
July 16 (UPI) -- Flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has killed more than 125 people, authorities said Friday, adding that hundreds were missing.
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
World News // 8 hours ago
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
July 16 (UPI) -- A Ugandan weightlifter in Japan who'd been hoping to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics went missing from his hotel Friday despite COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on athletes, local officials said.
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean politician cautions Chinese diplomat against 'election interference'
July 16 (UPI) -- A South Korean lawmaker issued a warning against "election interference" after the Chinese ambassador to Seoul criticized presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
World News // 10 hours ago
Hungary approves third shot of COVID-19 vaccine after Sinopharm rollout
July 16 (UPI) -- Hungary has approved a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to be administered on a case-by-case basis, after local media said Hungarians vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine did not reach the required level of antibodies.
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
World News // 10 hours ago
BTS agency's founder joins Korean stock-rich list
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the music producer behind South Korea's boy group BTS, has joined the country's stock-rich list as the stock price of his company HYBE jumped this year.
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
July 16 (UPI) -- North Korea could be taking preventative measures against climate change by planting more trees and protecting crops from extreme heat as temperatures soar to record highs on the peninsula.
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
World News // 11 hours ago
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
July 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Friday banned the celebration of the old Latin Mass favored by many conservatives, saying priests can only perform it with the approval of local bishops and the Vatican.
Greenland halts oil exploration, mining due to effects of climate change
World News // 12 hours ago
Greenland halts oil exploration, mining due to effects of climate change
July 16 (UPI) -- The government of Greenland has announced that there won't be any new oil exploration now or in the future on the Arctic island -- a step officials say is a response to worsening climate change.
South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit after COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit after COVID-19 outbreak
July 16 (UPI) -- South Korea is to airlift all troops of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit from the coast of Somalia after six people on board a destroyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
Western Europe floods: More than 125 dead and over 1,000 missing
Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers
Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/