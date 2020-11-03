An armed Austrian police officer stands guard on Tuesday, the morning after a terrorist attack killed multiple people and injured more than a dozen in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Austrian authorities confirmed on Tuesday that four people have died so far and almost two dozen are injured following a terrorist attack in Vienna they say was "motivated by hate."

Shooters armed with automatic rifles opened fire in multiple locations on Monday night, including the street near a synagogue, officials said.

Advertisement

One of the attackers, a 20-year-old man, was shot dead by police outside St. Rupert's church. He was carrying an explosive belt and a bag filled with ammunition, investigators say.

Police are now searching for the others involved in the attack. Authorities have warned residents to stay indoors and students to stay home from school.

The attack occurred while crowds of people were gathered at Vienna bars and restaurants prior to a new COVID-19 lockdown that was set to begin at midnight.

The shooter who was killed by police at the end of the attack was a sympathizer of the Islamic State, Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer said. Police have searched his apartment and are looking for accomplices, he added.

"It was an attack motivated by hate -- hate for our core values, hate for our way of life, hate for our democracy in which all people are equal in rights and dignity," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"We will not be intimidated by the terrorists. It is a battle between civilization and barbarism, and we will fight this battle with all determination."

Nearly two dozen people were injured in the attack, several of whom are in a "life-threatening" condition.

The dead gunman has not yet been publicly identified, but authorities said he'd served time in prison last year for attempting to join the Islamic State in Syria. He was released last December.