Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The government of Malawi is planning to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Malawi foreign minister Eisenower Mkaka made the announcement Tuesday with Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

"This further strengthens the relations between Israel and Malawi and I call on other countries to follow Malawi and move their embassies to Jerusalem," said Ashkenazi, who said Malawi is the first African country to make the move.

Mkaka said Malawi's relationship with Israel has "stood the test of time" and that President Lazarus Chakwera will soon pay a visit to Israel.

The move follows several other nations that have reassigned their embassies to Jerusalem.

The United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv in 2018, following up on a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump. Sudan followed last month amid normalizing relations with Israel.