Former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, pictured in 2004, was killed the following year during a suicide bombing attack in Beirut. File Photo by Mohammed Tawil/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- One of four men charged with assassinating former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri 15 years ago was convicted for the crime Tuesday by an international court.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the Netherlands found Salim Jamil Ayyash guilty of murder and terrorism in connection with the deaths of Hariri and nearly two dozen others in a Feb. 14, 2005, suicide bombing.

Ayyash and three others linked to the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah were tried in absentia in a proceeding that began six years ago.

Sassad Hassan Sabra, Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassab Oneissi each were acquitted of the charges, which included the attempted murders of more than 200 people injured by the blast. A fifth defendant, Mustafa Amine Badreddine, died in Syria in 2016 and was dropped from the indictment. He was described by prosecutors as "controller of the operation" to assassinate Hariri.

The assassination of Hariri, one of Lebanon's most powerful Sunni Muslim politicians, surprised many and disrupted Lebanon's political landscape.

Hariri's son Saad Hariri, also a former Lebanese prime minister, said he accepts the verdict but called for punishment for Hezbollah and its Syrian allies.

"The party that should make sacrifices is Hezbollah," he said. "It is clear that the network responsible is from its ranks. We will not rest until the punishment is carried out."

Much of the evidence used to convict Ayyash was based on cellphone data that was recorded before and during the 2005 attack.

The court found that Ayyash and Badreddine coordinated surveillance of Hariri to prepare for the attack, and that Ayyash was the chief perpetrator.