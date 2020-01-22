Lebanese riot police spray water at protesters during continuous anti-government protests outside of the Lebanese Parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Demonstrators took to the streets of Lebanon again Wednesday, this time to protest the newly formed government announced one day earlier.

Protests first broke out in the country in October, resulting in the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The demonstrations -- at times violent -- have continued off and on in the months since.

University professor Hassan Diab was announced as the new prime minister, along with a new 20-member Cabinet on Tuesday. Diab was chosen by the Iran-backed military and political group, Hezbollah.

But protesters said the new leaders are the same people they've been rallying against over the past few months.

"We want the government to work according to our needs. If not, to hell with them," one protester, identified only as Mohammed, told Al Jazeera.

"If anything, the old Cabinet that we rallied against is slightly better than this 'one color' government," he added.

Protesters called for leaders who can pull Lebanon out of a financial crisis. Demonstrations turned violent outside Beirut's banks last week.

Lebanon's new finance minister, Ghazi Wazni, called for foreign aid to help the country out of its crisis.