The Pentagon accepted a $200 million offer from South Korea to fund Korean civilian employees of United States Forces Korea on Tuesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it has accepted a roughly $200 million proposal from South Korea to fund labor costs for Korean employees of United States Forces Korea, a move that comes as defense cost-sharing negotiations remain at an impasse.

More than 4,000 South Korean civilian employees of the USFK were placed on furlough on April 1 after residual funds from the 2019 Special Measures Agreement, which covers costs for maintaining the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula, ran out.

The Korean Ministry of Defense will provide more than $200 million in funding for the USFK's entire Korean workforce through the end of 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

"This decision enables a more equitable sharing of the KN employee labor burden by the ROK and the U.S.," the statement said. "More importantly, it sustains the Alliance's number one priority -- our combined defense posture."

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

USFK expects all Korean employees to return to work no later than mid-June, the statement said.

Washington and Seoul remain deadlocked over a larger defense cost-sharing agreement, however.

The United States is asking for a $1.3 billion contribution from South Korea, an increase of nearly 50 percent from 2019, according to a report from news agency Yonhap. At the start of negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump had reportedly been seeking $5 billion from Seoul.

South Korea has offered to increase its contribution by 13 percent from the $870 million it paid in 2019. Foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha told parliament at the end of April that the offer was the highest that Seoul could make.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that "equitable burden-sharing" is "in the best interest of all parties."

"We strongly encourage our Ally to reach a fair agreement as quickly as possible," the statement said. "The United States has shown considerable flexibility in their approach to the SMA negotiations, and requests that the ROK does the same."

Without a new SMA, "burden sharing will remain out of balance for an Alliance that values and desires parity," the Pentagon added.

It also cautioned that critical defense infrastructure projects would remain suspended.

"USFK's mid- and long-term force readiness remains at risk," the statement said.