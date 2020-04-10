South Korea's coast guard said Friday it removed Chinese fishing nets found in South Korean territorial waters. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- South Korea's coast guard removed illegal fishing nets belonging to Chinese boats that were found in South Korea's exclusive economic zone, or territorial waters, near the country's southernmost Jeju Island.

Jeju regional maritime police said four nets that had been left at sea had caught 3.3 tons of fish in South Korean waters. The catch was released, Yonhap reported Friday.

Police said the nets installed in South Korean waters were brought to the water's surface on Wednesday and Thursday, according to News 1. The gigantic Chinese nets, measuring 550 yards in length, had small cells measuring about 20 millimeters in diameter, illegal by Korean standards.

South Korean authorities have previously said Chinese fishing boats conducting operations caught small fry in violation of South Korean law.

Coast guard may have not encountered any boats this week. In 2018, Chinese boats were detained in an area southwest of Chagwi Islet in Jeju, and were charged with illegally catching anywhere from 2 to 8 tons of fish.

On Friday authorities said the nets were located near the same islet.

"We plan to strengthen surveillance of illegal Chinese fishing boats' illicit activities, through the deployment of aircraft and large naval vessels," Jeju's maritime police said, according to News 1.

Authorities said Chinese fishing boats have been less active this year in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Some fishing boats are taking advantage of the evenings to install massive fishing nets," a coast guard source told Yonhap.

"Rather than go after the boats, we are focusing on finding and bringing to the surface illegal nets."

The source said the tactic complies with recommended guidelines on social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.