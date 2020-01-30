South Korean Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, head of the ruling Democratic Party in 2017, has denied allegations of influencing military personnel decisions regarding her son. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- New South Korean Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae is in the spotlight following claims from the main political opposition.

South Korean prosecutors, who have been at odds with Choo since she assumed office, have launched an investigation following allegations Choo used her influence to help her son during his term of mandatory military service, Hankook Ilbo reported Thursday.

Choo's son, who is not being identified, was a soldier in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, or KATUSA in 2017, Yonhap reported. Choo was the leader of the ruling Democratic Party at the time.

The investigation is being launched a month after Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kim Do-eup claimed Choo's son did not follow orders during his term of service.

RELATED Seoul confirms its first secondary transmission of coronavirus

During a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Dec. 30, Kim claimed Choo's son requested a two-day extension to his vacation, a request that was reportedly rejected by his senior commanders.

Choo's son did not follow through with orders and did not return to his unit as required after Choo took action, Kim had claimed.

"There have been reports from military officials candidate Choo called the unit, after which an order of extended leave came from a higher level of command to the captain of the unit," Kim said.

Choo dismissed the claims of influencing the military's decision at the time. She also said her son was recovering from a knee injury and had been allowed to add personal days to his vacation.

"I had no reason to place pressure," Choo had said.

Choo came under fire earlier this month after replacing top prosecutors investigating corruption scandals. The justice ministry on Thursday did not endorse the independent prosecution's probe into scandals that may indicate members of the ruling government were interfering in regional elections, according to News 1.