Recent visitors to China, where people are wearing face masks, are confirmed for the coronavirus in South Korea, where the government announced its first case of secondary transmission. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea confirmed a total of six coronavirus cases and the country's first known case of secondary transmission on Thursday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two new patients have tested positive for the China coronavirus. South Korea's sixth known patient was infected via secondary transmission by South Korea's third confirmed patient, local newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reported.

The two new patients confirmed on Thursday are both South Korean nationals. Patient No. 5 was identified as a 32-year-old South Korean man who returned Friday from a business trip to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began in December. The man initially showed no signs of fever, but began to experience severe coughing. He is quarantined at Seoul Medical Center, according to the report.

South Korea's sixth patient, a 56-year-old man, is also quarantined at Seoul Medical Center, and is under "active monitoring," Seoul authorities said.

South Korea is expecting more incoming passengers from Wuhan. A total of 722 South Korean nationals are to be completely evacuated starting Friday from the central Chinese city on different flights, News 1 reported.

The first flight that was scheduled to leave on Thursday was delayed by 11 hours. The Chinese government may be slowing down the evacuation with restrictions, South Korean television network JTBC reported.

The first plane, which left Incheon International Airport at 8:45 p.m. local time, included a team from the South Korean foreign ministry and a volunteer crew from Korean Air, which has offered planes for the evacuation, according to the report.

The evacuees are expected to be isolated for a time in two locations: Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and Jincheon County in North Chungcheong Province.

On Thursday, talks broke down between the residents of Jincheon and Jin Young, the minister of the interior and safety said, according to News 1.

Jin met with residents in an attempt to hold dialogue, but angry protesters began to scuffle with police. On Wednesday, protesters sprayed a deputy health minister with water and tore his clothes, according to local press reports.