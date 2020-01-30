Activists are stopped by Indian security personnel Thursday near Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, during a protest opposing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Photo by Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A teenager pulled a gun and shot a demonstrator Thursday during a mass protest in India opposing the government's new citizenship law, authorities said.

The shooter opened fire at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, following weeks of demonstrations by students and other opponents to the law, which establishes a path to citizenship for refugees in neighboring nations, but excludes Muslims.

The gunman flashed the firearm at protesters before he opened fire, officials said. He was overpowered by other students and arrested by police.

Authorities said the injured student was hospitalized.

"We've checked the injured and pellet has been removed from his arm," Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Panjan said following a hospital visit. "As per doctors, he's stable. Police couldn't react immediately as the incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him."

Some Aam Aadmi Party members accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime of instigating the attack to create a "riot-like" atmosphere for those opposing the controversial law. Modi and his party have been the main backers of the law.

Thursday's shooting did not stop the protests, as authorities said hundreds rallied at the university and some broke through police barricades.