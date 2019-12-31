Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police in London have charged a 20-year-old man after a painting by Pablo Picasso on display at the Tate Modern gallery was damaged over the weekend.

London police said Tuesday that Shakeel Ryan Massey, 20, appeared at the Green magistrates court on Monday for charges of criminal damage.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at the gallery.

A spokesperson for the gallery said Bust of a Woman has since been removed from display while it is being assessed. The condition of the $26 million painting is unknown.

The Bust of a Woman was painted by the famous Spanish painter in the final months of the Nazi occupation of Paris in 1944, and depicts photographer Dora Maar in a semi-abstract style, according to the Tate Modern.

Massey was denied bail and will remain in police custody until Jan. 30 when he is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing.