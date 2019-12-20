Woman tracks down owner of wrapped gift found in the road

A North Carolina woman who found a wrapped gift in the middle of a busy road was able to track down the rightful owner of the present using social media. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman was able to brighten a family's Christmas by returning a wrapped gift she found in the middle of a busy road.

Lauren Harper said she was driving near a Walmart and Burger King in Greenville when she jumped out of her car to retrieve a wrapped Christmas gift she spotted in the road.

The tag on the gift read: "To: Mom & Dad, From: Kennedy."

Harper shared photos of the gifts on Facebook and her post was shared thousands of times before someone suggested it looked like the gifts sent home from La Petite Daycare.

She contacted the facility and discovered Kennedy is a 3-month-old and the wrapped gift was a framed footprint for her parents.

"My mom still has a handprint poem at her house from when I went to a La Petite in North Carolina probably 25 years ago," Harper told The Telegraph newspaper. "So, that was kind of special when I found out it was a footprint painting from a baby at La Petite."

Harper said she returned the gift to the daycare Thursday to be sent home with Kennedy again.