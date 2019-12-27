Pentagon contractor killed in attack on Iraqi base

U.S. military officials said a civilian contractor who worked for the Pentagon died in Friday's attack. File Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A rocket attack on a military base in northern Iraq killed one U.S. contractor working for the Pentagon and injured multiple U.S. service members Friday, military officials said.

The attack happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Iraqi military's K1 military base near the city of Kirkuk.

A Defense Department official told Newsweek that service members discovered an abandoned Katyusha multiple launch rocket system near the base. They estimate between 11 and 14 rockets struck the base, with one hitting a munitions storage facility.

Officials said Iraqi personnel also were injured in the attack.

"Iraqi Security Forces are leading the response and investigation," said a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. mission fighting the Islamic State.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the Pentagon hasn't officially assigned blame.