Colombians participated in a third national strike in two weeks as they continued to demonstrate against President Ivan Duque. Photo by Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA-EFE

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Thousands took to the streets in Colombia on Wednesday in ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque.

Colombians participated in the third national strike in two weeks, shutting down the streets of the capital city of Bogota while Duque held negotiations with strike organizers.

The committee representing the demonstrators presented Duque with a list of 13 demands including that the government fulfills its obligations under the peace process signed with FARC rebels in 2016.

It also seeks assurance that the pension age will not be raised and the minimum wage for young people will not be cut.

Demonstrators shouted "murderers" as they made their way past police officers. Five people have died in connection to the protests, including 18-year-old Dilan Cruz who died after being shot in the head with a bean bag by riot police.

In response, the committee has called for the riot police force to be disbanded, a demand Duque has rejected.

Duque has called for a "great national dialogue" to discuss the demands. Demonstrators have reported a lack of progress in these talks as the two sides prepare to meet again Thursday.

The protests began two weeks ago in response to the pension cuts and changes to the minimum wage, which Duque has denied were in his plans.