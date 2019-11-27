Iraqi protesters burn Iranian consulate; one killed

Iraqi protesters set fire to the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, more than three weeks after burning the consulate in Karbala pictured here. Photo by Furqan al-Aaraji/EPA

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Iraqi protesters burned down the Iranian consulate in the city of Najaf on Wednesday in opposition to foreign influence on their government.

Staffers safely evacuated through the back of the building, but one protester was killed and 35 others were injured as police opened fire to drive people away from the consulate.

Demonstrators removed the Iranian flag from the building and replaced it with an Iraqi one as part of protests. The demonstrations began two months ago as a call for better jobs and government services but have expanded to an overall criticism of the government which is viewed as bound to Iran.

The government imposed a curfew until further notice on Wednesday in response.

Earlier this month, demonstrators burned an Iranian consulate in Karbala while waving the Iranian flag and demanding Iran stay out of Iraqi politics.

Three demonstrators were killed in clashes with police during that protest.