Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Scottish investigators issued a report Wednesday that blames a helicopter pilot for a crash in Glasgow six years ago that killed 10 people.

The chopper crashed into a bar in November 2013 -- killing three aboard the aircraft and seven on the ground. Fourteen others were hospitalized.

Scottish authorities said in the report the Airbus helicopter crashed due to fuel starvation, and pilot David Traill's "inexplicable" failure to follow standard flight procedures. However, it notes, the pilot didn't intentionally crash and no contributing defects were found with the aircraft.

The helicopter was conducting operations for Scottish police, the report states, when the engines "flamed out sequentially while the helicopter was airborne ... due to the depletion of the contents of the supply tank."

The pilot, it adds, had received five warnings about the depleting fuel level but thought the readings were erroneous.

Investigators also concluded the crash could have been prevented if the chopper's fuel transfer pumps had been switched on. That would have moved critical fuel from the main tank rather than depleting the extra tanks. The report also faults Airbus because the chopper doesn't have a manual override for the pumps.