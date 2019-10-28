Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a cellphone store in Pennsylvania captured the moment a deer crashed through a storefront window and ran around inside before crashing back out.

Eric Schraud, manager of the Boost Mobile store in West Scranton, said he was behind a glass partition inside the store when the deer came crashing through a front window.

"I was working on the computer. Then I heard a loud crash, a lot of glass breakage and a lot of noise," Schraud told WNEP-TV.

Schraud looked up and saw a deer running back and forth through the store.

"The deer just kept running for that front door and was trying to smash out of that door. it would come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again. it did it at least four times right away I got on the phone, I started calling the police," Schraud said.

The deer was eventually able to crash out through the store's other window.

Schraud said insurance is paying to replace the windows.

A similarly confused deer made an appearance in early October at a hair salon in New York state. The cameras at Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Suffolk County were recording when the deer crashed through a window, collided with a customer, and eventually crashed out through another window.