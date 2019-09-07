Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, as a post-tropical cyclone, bringing damage to the coastal area, including toppling a crane onto a building, officials said.

The storm made landfall near Sambro Creek on Saturday, but Halifax took much of the initial damage, the CBC reported. A construction crane collapsed into multistory building under construction.

The building wasn't occupied and there were no initial reports of injuries.

Fatema Ali, 22, watched the crane crack in half from her apartment.

"I was so shocked," she told the CBC. "My hands were shaking.

"I'm glad that nothing happened to anyone. I was telling people that this should have been removed before the hurricane. Even if people were walking around, you never know, something could have happened."

The estimated sustained winds at landfall were 100 mph with the same strength as a Category 2 hurricane.

Dorian had spent part of its life along the U.S. East Coast wavering in strength from a Category 3 to a Category 1 storm. After staying at Category 1 hurricane strength for over 24 hours, Dorian's maximum sustained winds increased from 85 mph to 100 mph on Saturday afternoon, making it a Category 2 hurricane. Just before 6 p.m., ADT, the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone though sustained hurricane-strength winds.

In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were 80 mph. Traveling north-northwest at 26 mph, the hurricane was 55 miles east-northeast of Heath Point Anticosti Island and 90 miles northwest of Cape St. George Newfoundland.

The NHC said Dorian will enter the North Atlantic on Sunday night.

"Dorian will continue to have significant impacts in portions of eastern Canada today," NHC forecaster Dan Brown said in a discussion. "Dangerous storm surge impacts are likely in portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland and eastern Nova Scotia.

The agency said it "will continue to issue advisories on Dorian as a post-tropical cyclone until the threat to eastern Canada has ended."

While the storm was still over 100 miles off shore, reports in Halifax, Nova Scotia, began to surface of significant damage to buildings. One report was of a roof torn off of a building and tossed into another. Around 3:30 p.m. ADT on Saturday, nearly 200,000 customers were without power, according to Nova Scotia Power. By 9 p.m. ADT on Saturday, that number had grown to around 350,000.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that widespread tree damage and power outages will occur since the trees still have their leaves. When strong winds hit fully leafed trees, more strain is put on the trunk, causing the tree to topple more easily.

The hurricane grazed southeastern New England late Friday, bringing gusty winds and a period of steady rainfall. Localized tree damage was reported in eastern Massachusetts on Saturday morning.