Pakistan asks U.N. Security Council to meet on Kashmir crisis

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi requests that the United Nations Security Council convene an emergency meeting on India's revoking of semi-autonomous status to its part of the disputed Kashmir region. UPI/Roger L. Wollenberg | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Pakistan has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, saying India's revoking of autonomous status to its section of disputed Kashmir poses a threat to the peace and security of South Asia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a Tweet Wednesday that Pakistan has requested the U.N. to convene a meeting over India's action.

"Pakistan has again reminded the UNSC of this inalienable right that is their duty to protect, in a letter delivered to their president calling for an emergency session on Kashmir," Qureshi said in a two-tweet thread.

Pakistan has again reminded the UNSC of this inalienable right that is their duty to protect, in a letter delivered to their President calling for an emergency session on Kashmir. 2/2 #PakistanZindabad #PakistanStandsWithKashmir https://t.co/JaiN7EBjFS— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 14, 2019 RELATED India and Kashmir, now one

On Aug. 5, the Indian government terminated special status given to predominantly Muslim Kashmir that allowed it to operate semi-autonomously while downgrading it to a territory. India has also imposed a curfew and increased security in the region.

Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir and have fought several wars over the region resulting in several U.N. resolutions.

In the letter sent to the U.N. Tuesday, Qureshi said the move by India violates some of those resolutions. He also urged Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowics, whose country holds this month's U.N. rotating presidency, to weigh in on the matter.

RELATED Muslims celebrate Eid despite severe crackdown in Kashmir

The Polish foreign minister said his country would closely monitor the situation while stating that the way to find a solution will be through dialogue.

According to Qureshi's letter, which he asked to be delivered to the other members of the security council, India's move not only threatens the region's peace but world peace.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that this move by India will lead to the genocide of Muslims in Kashmir.

RELATED Monsoon rains kill 165 in India

"The curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in [India occupied Kashmir] is unfolding exactly according to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology," he said via Twitter, referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu nationalist paramilitary group. "Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing."

The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019

He then compared India's revoking of Kashmir's status to the Munich Agreement between Nazi Germany and western European powers that virtually gave Adolph Hitler Czechoslovakia in exchange for so-called peace.

"I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan," Khan said.