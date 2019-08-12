Monsoon rains kill 165 in India

A handout photo made available by Indian Defense Ministry shows Indian military personnel conducting rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, India, on Sunday. Photo by Indian Ministry of Defense/EFE

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Heavy monsoon rains in India have killed more than 160 people as landslides and overflowing rivers damage villages across four states, according to local officials.

The death toll stands at about 165 across western India after days of torrential rains, which have also displaced thousands, the Times of India reported.

In Kerala, 68 have died while 227,000 people have sought shelter in some 1,500 relief camps since last Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sunday after reviewing the situation.

He said rescue operations have been difficult in the severely damaged rolling hill areas of the state.

In Maharashtra, at least 35 people have been killed due to the rain, including 17 people who drowned when a boat capsized Thursday in the Sangli district.

Some 400,000 people have been relocated from 761 flood-affected villages in the state to safety, officials said.

In Karnataka, at least 31 people have been killed and 400,000 displaced in 17 districts while another 31 were killed in Gujarat.

Amit Shah, Union Home minister and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Sunday that he took an aerial survey of the provinces and held a meeting with senior officials to go over relief operations.

"Central and both state governments are totally committed to helping our people in distress," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Air Force, among other emergency services, have been working to rescue those stranded and to get food to those in need.

"Showing great skill and courage, Indian Air Force crew swiftly rescued 125 stranded persons ...," the IAF said on Twitter. "As we combat the fury of the floods, IAF reaffirms its commitment to the nation in providing rescue and relief to all in need."