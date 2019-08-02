Swedish judge releases A$AP Rocky to await verdict

A Swedish judge said a verdict for A$AP Rocky will be handed down August 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Swedish judge on Friday released rapper A$AP Rocky from custody so he can await the verdict of his assault trial at home in the United States.

The judge said the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was not required to return to Sweden to hear the verdict Aug. 14.

Mayers took to Instagram after the hearing to thank the court, and his fans and supporters.

"I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you," he said. "This has been a very difficult and humbling experience."

Mayers pleaded innocent earlier this week to assault causing bodily harm, telling the Swedish court he was acting in self-defense when he became involved in a street fight July 3 after a concert.

Surveillance footage from a fast-food restaurant shows the lead-up to the fight. A video posted to Mayers' Instagram shows his entourage being harassed. Mayers repeatedly tells a 19-year-old to stop following him. They appeared to argue over a pair of headphones.

"He admits that he threw the plaintiff on the ground, that he stepped on his arm and punched or pushed his shoulder," Mayers' lawyer Slobodan Jovcic said.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson showed evidence that the video posted by Mayers from his entourage's cellphones had been doctored. He also showed text conversations among the artist's crew stating that the video had been "cleaned up a bit" to remove instances where the bodyguard grabbed and pushed the plaintiff.

Three other people were also arrested. The bodyguard was later released.

President Donald Trump, who had asked Sweden to release Mayers from custody last month, praised the judge's decision Friday.

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" the president tweeted.