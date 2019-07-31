July 31 (UPI) -- Cardi B abruptly canceled her show Tuesday due to an unspecified "security threat."

The 26-year-old rapper apologized on Twitter after calling off her concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., less than an hour before show time.

Cardi B shared a video from rehearsals at the venue and explained the situation in the caption.

"Dear Indiana people I'm so sorry for today," she wrote. "I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first."

Bankers Life Fieldhouse had announced the cancellation on Twitter at 6:24 p.m. ET, 36 minutes before the show was to begin.

"! URGENT ! Tonight's Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow," the venue wrote.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department later confirmed it is investigating the incident.

"This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening's concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow," the post reads.

Cardi B will next perform Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. She made headlines this week after filming a campaign video with Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.