July 31 (UPI) -- Ariel Winter will appear in the new season of Law & Order: SVU.

Just Jared said the 21-year-old actress was spotted filming with series star Mariska Hargitay Tuesday in New York City.

Winter sported strawberry blonde hair, a yellow short sleeve top and white pants. Hargitay, who plays Det. Olivia Benson and is also an executive producer on the show, was seen putting an arm around Winter at one point, according to E! News.

E! News said Winter will appear in a guest role in an early episode of Season 21. The episode will explore new techniques and methods used to help victims relay their trauma and recall details for police.

Winter had teased the project and her new look in an Instagram post last week.

"Filming something new that I'm really excited about," she wrote.

Law & Order: SVU was renewed in March for a 21st season on NBC, making it the longest-running scripted drama in TV history.

"The longevity and continued success of SVU is testament not only to the show's powerful storytelling and ability to connect with viewers, but to its necessity," Hargitay said at the time. "We have told important stories for 20 years, and we will continue to tell them."

Hargitay recalled landing the role of Benson in an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May.

"I read the script and I just -- I knew in my gut that I had to do this role. I'd never been so excited about it," she said.

Winter plays Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, which was renewed in February for an 11th and final season on ABC. The series co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Sarah Hyland.