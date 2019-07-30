July 30 (UPI) -- The 2019 Global Citizen Festival will feature performances from Alicia Keys and Queen + Adam Lambert.

The annual music festival confirmed its lineup in a tweet Tuesday after announcing the news on Today.

Keys and Queen + Adam Lambert will take the stage Sept. 28 at Central Park in New York, along with Pharrell Williams, OneRepublic, H.E.R. and Carole King.

"NYC! We're headed your way on 9/28. We're partnering with @glblctzn and you could earn free tickets to see us play the 2019 #GlobalCitizen Festival," Queen tweeted Tuesday.

"Where you live shouldn't determine whether you life. I'm partnering with @GlblCtzn to end extreme poverty by 2030. Help us call on world leaders and join us at the 2019 #GlobalCitizen Festival on 9/28," Williams added.

The 2019 festival will also feature special guests French Montana, Ben Platt, Jon Batiste and Stay Human. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness will host the event.

Global Citizen is an organization seeking to end extreme poverty by 2030. The World Bank defines extreme poverty as those living on less than $1.90 a day.

Rolling Stone said the 2019 festival will air live on MSNBC, live-stream on YouTube and Twitter, and broadcast on over 150 iHeartRadio stations.

"Like Live Aid in 1985, we believe this concert will be a milestone," Queen member Brian May said in a statement. "It will generate practical solutions to address the world's glaring anomalies. Global Citizen is an organization which has already moved mountains. We hope this concert will be the beginning of a new era in which all creatures on Earth will eventually benefit."