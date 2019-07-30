'Zoey 101' cast reunites, sends video to Jamie Lynn Spears

July 30 (UPI) -- The Zoey 101 cast reunited with series creator Dan Schneider this week.

Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Chris Massey (Michael Barret), Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Jack Salvatore, Jr. (Mark Del Figgalo) and Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) had dinner with Schneider Monday in Los Angeles.

Flynn shared a group photo Tuesday on Instagram. He mentioned Jamie Lynn Spears, who starred as Zoey Brooks but was unable to attend the gathering.

"Was great catching up. We missed you Jamie Lynn!" the actor captioned the post.

Spears was in Atlanta, Ga., but shared a video message from the cast. She fueled rumors of a Zoey 101 reboot in the caption.

"Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I'm lame and fell asleep.... thank y'all for the video and hope to see y'all very soon," the actress wrote, adding a winking emoji.

Massey posted a video Tuesday of the cast singing "Follow Me," the Zoey 101 theme song recorded by Spears, at the reunion dinner.

Zoey 101 had a four-season run on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Spears had teased the possibility of a reboot in an Instagram post last week.

"Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people #Zoey101," she wrote with a winking emoji.