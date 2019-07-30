July 30 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey sent love and congratulations to Lil Nas X after the rapper beat her longstanding Billboard record.

Carey, 49, saluted Lil Nas X, 20, in a tweet Monday after his "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus surpassed "One Sweet Day," Carey's 1995 hit with Boyz II Men, to become the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single.

Carey shared an edited photo of herself passing a torch to Lil Nas X with the Billboard logo in the background.

"Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!" she captioned the post.

Lil Nas X replied to Carey's message on Twitter.

"wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!" he wrote.

The "Old Town Road" remix topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a 17th week Monday, beating "One Sweet Day" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, which both spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

"Old Town Road" and its remix appear on Lil Nas X's debut EP, 7, which the rapper released in June. Lil Nas X released a new version, "Seoul Town Road," featuring BTS member RM last week.