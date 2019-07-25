Lil Nas X enlists RM of BTS for 'Seoul Town Road'

July 25 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X teamed up with RM of K-pop group BTS for a new remix of "Old Town Road," titled "Seoul Town Road."

The track, released on Wednesday, features RM providing a new chorus and lyrics to the hit song which originally featured country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The title, "Seoul Town Road," is a reference to Seoul, South Korea, where BTS hails from. The artwork for the song features a black horse running next to a pink one.

"I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more," RM sings.

The remix is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.