Events around the world remember D-Day 75th anniversary with pomp, solemnity

A soldier walks past rows of white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 2009. President Donald Trump will attend a ceremony at the cemetery Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Seventy-five years after more than 150,000 Allied troops descended upon Normandy beaches to liberate German-occupied France, World War II veterans, heads of state and history buffs will gather for what is perhaps the last major anniversary for living D-Day participants.

The Allied invasion of Normandy, called Operation Overlord or D-Day, was the largest seaborne invasion in history and set the stage for what ultimately proved to be an Allied victory on the Western Front of World War II.

Tens of thousands of British, Canadian and U.S. troops arrived at five beachheads in the region either by parachute or through amphibious landings by sea on June 6, 1944, to beat back German troops who had control over much of France.

Historians and military strategists consider D-Day to be a major turning point in World War II, leading to an Allied victory more than a year later. But estimates put the casualty figures on both sides of the battle in the thousands.

Monuments and cemeteries honoring the war dead dot the Normandy landscape and each year, local groups and residents commemorate the the sacrifice Allied troops made to liberate France.

Events to recognize the 75th anniversary likely will be especially meaningful as many of surviving troops who participated in the D-Day invasion are in the mid-90s and may not be able to make the trip again. President Donald Trump is making the trek to France to participate in events, his first visit to the country since taking part in the 100th anniversary of Armistice, the end of World War I.

On Wednesday, as part of his five-day trip to Britain, Ireland and France, President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a ceremony in Portsmouth, England, to honor the British military's participation in D-Day. Members of the British royal family plan to join the U.S. president at the event.

The next day, the anniversary of the landings in Normandy, Trump will travel to France to participate in events there. He is expected to take part in a ceremony at the Colleville-sur-Mer American Cemetery before having a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan has visited Normandy on the D-Day anniversary to pay tribute to those lost in the battle.

"This week, we commemorate a mighty endeavor of righteous nations and one of the greatest undertakings in all of history," Trump said Monday during a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. "Seventy-five years ago, more than 150,000 Allied troops were preparing on this island to parachute into France, storm the beaches of Normandy, and win back our civilization.

"The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that 'Great Crusade.' As we honor our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into the future: freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law, and reverence for the rights given to us by almighty God."

On Thursday morning, Macron will participate join British Prime Minister Theresa May to lay a foundation stone for the British Ver-on-Sea Memorial and meet with veterans of the war.

In the evening, the Macron also will host a ceremony at the Lorient Marine Riflemen School to pay tribute to Kieffer commandos who participated in the D-Day landings.

For the first time since since World War II, more than 30 Douglas DC-3 and C-47 Skytrain aircraft -- called Dakotas by the British -- will take to the skies over Normandy (June 5-9) and near Duxford Airfield in Britain (June 2-5) to pay tribute to the airmen involved in D-Day.

Thursday will include a variety of displays of military equipment and vehicles, performances by military bands, parades, and prayers all representing a variety of Allied countries in France and abroad. The full schedule of events is compiled on a D-Day anniversary website.

In the United States, ceremonies, re-enactments, memorials and parades are scheduled in Abilene, Kan., at the Eisenhower Presidential Library; Alexandria, Va.; Bedford, Va.; Louisville, Ky.; Plano, Texas; Media, Pa.; Pittsburgh; Warner Robins, Ga.; and Wheaton, Ill.