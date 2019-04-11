Pangolin scales contain keratin and are used in a variety of Asian medicines. File Photo/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Singapore said they've seized a combined 28 tons of pangolin scales from two busts in less than a week, worth tens of millions of dollars.

The first bust April 3 nabbed 13 tons, and the second five days later found 12.7 tons. Officials said scales from a total of 38,000 seized scales are related to four pangolin types in Africa.

The National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said the Monday bust found the scales in a 40-foot shipping container headed for Vietnam. It was labeled "Cassia Seeds" but inspectors found 474 bags of scales worth about $38 million. The first bust, also intended for Vietnam, was worth $38.5 million.

The pangolin is a scaly anteater that can roll itself into a ball when threatened. As one of the world's most trafficked animals, it's protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna and trading in their scales is illegal. The keratin scales are valuable because they're used in traditional Asian medicines.

Singapore's are part of global efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade, the National Parks Board said.

Anyone trading in wildlife faces a maximum punishment of two years in prison and a $368,000 fine.