Suspects behind attack that killed Americans in Syria detained as IS camp captured

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters have taken control of IS's last encampment in Syria after months of fighting. Photo by Youssef Rabih Youssef/EPA-EFE

March 19 (UPI) -- Suspected Islamic State militants involved in a suicide bomb attack that killed four Americans in mid-January have been captured, authorities said.

SDF press office chief Mustafa Bali said Tuesday the unknown number of suspects were being investigated.

"A group of suspects believed to be involved in January 16 Manbij bombing that killed several U.S. and SDF servicemen were captured following technical surveillance by our forces," Bali said in a tweet. "The outcome of the ongoing investigation will be shared at a later time."

"A group of suspects believed to be involved in January 16 Manbij bombing that killed several U.S. and SDF servicemen were captured following technical surveillance by our forces," Bali said in a tweet. "The outcome of the ongoing investigation will be shared at a later time."

Americans Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, Department of Defense civilian Scott A. Wirtz and translator Ghadir Taher were killed Jan. 16 when a suicide bomber approached coalition forces and blew himself up.

The service members were at a busy restaurant in Manbij, Syria, near the Turkey border, conducting "a local engagement" when the attack occurred, U.S Central Command had said in a press release.

Two SDF personnel and eight civilians were also killed in the blast.

Bali said that SDF forces had captured IS's camp in Baghouz, the terrorist organization's last enclave in Syria.

The announcement follows weeks of fighting in Baghouz that has seen the final IS encampment continuously shrink due to SDF advancements.

Hundreds of suspected IS militants have been apprehended and thousands have surrounded since the Kurdish-led SDF began its most recent mission in early March.

SDF launched a new campaign March 10 after having eased advancement to allow for civilians to evacuate the area.

Bali has yet to claim victory as small skirmishes continue.

"SDF is in control of Daesh encampment area in Baghouz. This is not a victory announcement, but a significant progress in the fight against Daesh [IS's Arabic acronym]. Clashes are continuing as a group of ISIS terrorists who are confined into a tiny area still fight back."

Hundreds of injured and sick suspected IS militants were captured during the SDF's push for control of the encampment, he said.

He also said that 157 experienced terrorists of foreign nationalities were also captured Tuesday by SDF special forces in Bagos, Syria.